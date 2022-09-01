Decision to hold BPSC exam in two sittings withdrawn following protests

Left Menu

A day after a massive protest by civil services aspirants against the new pattern of the forthcoming preliminary test announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC in Patna, the decision was withdrawn on Thursday, an official statement said here.Now, the preliminary test of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination CCE of the BPSC will be held in one sitting, and not in two days as announced earlier.The decision to hold the forthcoming preliminary test of the BPSC in one sitting was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A day after a massive protest by civil services aspirants against the new pattern of the forthcoming preliminary test announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in Patna, the decision was withdrawn on Thursday, an official statement said here.

Now, the preliminary test of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) of the BPSC will be held ‘in one sitting’, and not in two days as announced earlier.

“The decision to hold the forthcoming preliminary test of the BPSC in one sitting was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. The old pattern will be followed and the next preliminary test of the BPSC will be held in one sitting only,” according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Earlier, the BPSC had announced that the preliminary test of the 67th CCE-2022 would be held in two days - September 20 and 22 - in view of the large number of applicants registered for the exam. Now, the Commission will soon announce a fresh date for the preliminary test of the CCE-2022.

Civil services aspirants on Wednesday were protesting in Patna against the new pattern of the examination that had been announced by the BPSC. The police baton charged the protesters after they became aggressive.

Several people suffered minor injuries in the lathi charge. The protesting candidates were chased away by the police and some of them were detained for disrupting law and order. The preliminary test of the 67th CCE was earlier held on May 8 but it was cancelled after the question paper was leaked. The Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police is investigating the matter and it has so far arrested 18 people, including seven government officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

