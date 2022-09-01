Left Menu

Maha nutrition month: Minister says govt positive on anganwadi workers honorarium hike

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-09-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 17:50 IST
Maha nutrition month: Minister says govt positive on anganwadi workers honorarium hike
The fifth state level 'nutrition month' programme was launched on Thursday in Thane by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

He said the state government was positive about increasing the honorarium of anganwadi workers and a decision would be taken soon.

During the event, he distributed fruit baskets and baby care kits to pregnant women, children and breast-feeding mothers.

Rubal Agrawal, commissioner of state Women and Child Welfare department, said 'nutrition month' will be celebrated in all 1.10 lakh anganwadis in the state from September 1 to 30.

The weight of children, food, women and child health, education and several such issues would be discussed in events that will be held as part of the month, Agrawal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

