Left Menu

WB council transfers primary teachers in Paschim Medinipur

Similarly, if the number of teachers is far more than the number of students, we have to take corrective action. Apart from Paschim Medinipur, similar exercises will take place in other districts, the official added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 22:48 IST
WB council transfers primary teachers in Paschim Medinipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To remove the disparity between the number of teachers and students in state-run and state-aided primary schools, the Paschim Medinipur district primary school council has ordered the transfer of 14 teachers from different institutes.

In a notice, the Paschim Medinipur District Primary School Council directed the schools concerned to make arrangements for releasing and joining the teachers within the stipulated time.

An official of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education said the notice is part of an initiative to ensure that there is parity in the ratio between teachers and students in every school. ''Wherever the number of students far exceeds the number of teachers, the board is committed to ensure that students don't suffer and classes can be held. Similarly, if the number of teachers is far more than the number of students, we have to take corrective action. Apart from Paschim Medinipur, similar exercises will take place in other districts,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

China
4
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022