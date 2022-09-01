WB council transfers primary teachers in Paschim Medinipur

To remove the disparity between the number of teachers and students in state-run and state-aided primary schools, the Paschim Medinipur district primary school council has ordered the transfer of 14 teachers from different institutes.

In a notice, the Paschim Medinipur District Primary School Council directed the schools concerned to make arrangements for releasing and joining the teachers within the stipulated time.

An official of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education said the notice is part of an initiative to ensure that there is parity in the ratio between teachers and students in every school. ''Wherever the number of students far exceeds the number of teachers, the board is committed to ensure that students don't suffer and classes can be held. Similarly, if the number of teachers is far more than the number of students, we have to take corrective action. Apart from Paschim Medinipur, similar exercises will take place in other districts,'' the official added.

