DUTA holds march to demand absorption of ad-hoc teachers

Thousands of teachers took out a march on Thursday to demand absorption of ad-hoc or temporary teachers through one-time regulation, the DUTA claimed. Protesting teachers raised slogans for the absorption of ad-hoctemporary teachers through one-time regulation, its statement read.They also raised slogans against the Delhi government for the fund cut and irregular grants to 12 DU colleges fully funded by it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 23:35 IST
DUTA holds march to demand absorption of ad-hoc teachers
Thousands of teachers took out a march on Thursday to demand absorption of ad-hoc or temporary teachers through one-time regulation, the DUTA claimed. The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) said the march was taken out from SGTB Khalsa College to VC Office, Chhatra Marg via Miranda House among other places. The march was held after the Annual General Body meeting (GBM) during which DUTA president AK Bhagi briefed members about the first year of his tenure. Bhagi also informed the gathering about the demands raised with DU administration, Education ministry and the University Grants Commission regarding 25 per cent EWS expansion seats and fund crisis in 12 colleges of DU fully funded by the Delhi Government. ''After the DUTA GBM, thousands of teachers participated in the march. Protesting teachers raised slogans for the absorption of ad-hoc/temporary teachers through one-time regulation,'' its statement read.

They also raised slogans against the Delhi government for the fund cut and irregular grants to 12 DU colleges fully funded by it.

