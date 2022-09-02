Man suspected to be involved in killings of security guards in Sagar held: MP police
A man suspected to be involved in the killings of three security guards in Sagar town of Madhya Pradesh has been held, a senior police official said here on Friday.We picked-up the accused in the early hours from Bhopal. Police had said at least two of them appeared to have been killed by the same person.
A man suspected to be involved in the killings of three security guards in Sagar town of Madhya Pradesh has been held, a senior police official said here on Friday.
"We picked-up the accused in the early hours from Bhopal. There is high probability that he is the main person behind these incidents. Our investigations are underway," Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag told PTI.
Three security guards were murdered in separate incidents in Sagar in 72 hours earlier this week, creating panic. Police had said at least two of them appeared to have been killed by the same person.
