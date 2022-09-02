Left Menu

SFI takes out rallies in Kolkata to protest irregularities in teacher recruitments

Bose claimed that those who passed eligibility tests for employment in state government-sponsored or -aided schools have been forced to sit on dharnas for over 500 days under scorching sun, heavy downpour and in winter demanding their rightful jobs, while undeserving people got appointments illegally.Such things were never witnessed during the Left Front rule or even under the Congress regime in Bengal prior to that, he asserted.It is the Trinamool Congress which is responsible for the current state of affairs, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:51 IST
Members of left-wing student organisation SFI, protesting irregularities in teacher recruitments in Bengal, took out rallies in the city on Friday demanding that the ''education system be saved'' from corrupt practices.

Addressing a gathering at College Square, opposite Calcutta University, Left Front chairman Biman Bose claimed that there had been no irregularities in government appointments, including that of teachers, during its rule.

Four rallies were organised during the day by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) – which commenced from Shyambazar, Sealdah, Hind Cinema and Howrah station and converged at College Square. The rally participants held posters, demanding that the Constitution, the country and the education sustem be protected.

''Never during the Left Front rule, jobs were given on recommendations written in chits as alleged by the TMC leaders,'' Bose said.

Referring to seizure of nearly 50 crore in cash by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from flats owned by Arpita Mukherjee, alleged close aide of former minister Partha Chatterjee, the CPI(M) leader claimed that he has not seen so much cash in 83 years of his life.

Such things were never witnessed during the Left Front rule or even under the Congress regime in Bengal prior to that, he asserted.

''It is the Trinamool Congress which is responsible for the current state of affairs,'' he added.

