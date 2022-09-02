Sustainable Smart City Research Lab Under Indo-Taiwan Partnership Inaugurated at Chitkara University Campus

Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir) Working towards the achievement of Goal 11 of the UN SDGs which is ‘Sustainable cities and communities’, Chitkara University has established a Sustainable Smart City Research Lab’ with support from National Science and Technology Council and National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan. The lab has been established as a part of a 4-year project with the objective to develop an ''International Competence'' in terms of both AI techniques as well as on-site deployment. There is a definitive plan to deploy at least one application to at least one city in India for which project coordinators have chosen Chandigarh. One of the important goals of the research lab is to establish a connection with the Chandigarh City administration and try to implement Sustainable Smart City Applications in the City of Chandigarh, including Environment Pollution Detection and Smart Traffic Management. At the heart of the UN’s shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all developed and developing countries in a global partnership. It has been extremely important for all organisations to work toward achieving 17 Sustainable Development goals. Chitkara University has been diligently contributing toward achieving these goals and has been awarded numerous times. Very recently, they were awarded 13th globally among universities in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7) in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022. Besides that, Chitkara University had also achieved the overall position of 201-300 in the rankings and was ranked in the top 100 in SDG 12 that is - Responsible Consumption and Production and SDG 13 Climate Action. Besides that, Chitkara University had secured a rank of 101-200 in SDG 6 - Clean Water & Sanitation. This is a noteworthy point of consideration that only 13 projects were granted by the Ministry in Taiwan out of 48 applications. Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of this lab, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University reiterated her commitment toward areas of research which should benefit humanity. She further thanked Project coordinator Prof.Pao Ann from National Chung Cheng University, Taiwan, Dr. C T Wang from NSTC, Taiwan and BaushuanGer Government Representative at Taipei Economic and Cultural Center) in India for imposing faith in Chitkara team for execution of this project. The event was also attended by Dr.ArchanaMantri, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, Mr.SanjeevSahni, Vice President, Office of International Affairs, Prof.Ren-Song Ko, Professor from CCU, Taiwan, Ms Chiang from Secretary of Science and Technology, TECC/NSTC and Dr.CharuKhosla, Assistant Dean, Office of International Affairs. About Chitkara University Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student “industry ready”. With more than 25,000 students and 1,700 staff from over 100 different countries, the university is proud of the impact that its graduates, life-changing research, and innovative campuses and industry developments have made - both in India and around the world. Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5% of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade. For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

