Corruption won't be allowed in education: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Secondary Education (independent charge) Gulab Devi on Friday said corruption will not be allowed in education and if a probe has been announced into the functioning of madrasas, then there will also be one with regard to schools.

She also said the government will take strict action against the madrasas and schools that are being run with the sole purpose of receiving government grants.

''Corruption will not be allowed in education. Be it a school or a madrasa, both are equal. If there is a probe into the madrasas, then there will be one into the schools as well,'' the minister, who was in Meerut on Friday to conduct a departmental review, told reporters at the Circuit House.

To a question, she said a probe is on to find out if any madrasa had taken government grants in a fraudulent manner.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Wednesday that a survey of the unrecognised madrasas in the state would be conducted to gather information about the number of teachers, the curriculum and the basic facilities available in these institutions.

''The government is serious about the improvement of secondary schools. Preparations are being made in the schools for teaching and learning in English medium as well on the lines of the CBSE. Along with this, sports and other creative activities are also being promoted,'' Gulab Devi said.

Responding to a question, she said facilities at par with private schools will be provided in government schools.

