Left Menu

IIT-Delhi effects 30 per cent tuition fee cut following protest by students

The tuition fee and other charges have been reduced significantly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 23:10 IST
IIT-Delhi effects 30 per cent tuition fee cut following protest by students
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The IIT-Delhi has effected a 30-per cent reduction in the tuition fee for the new batch of M.Tech students following recommendations of a committee set up by the director, after a section of students staged a silent protest over ''fee hikes''.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) issued a statement after the silent protest staged by the students on the campus against the ''recent fee hikes'' in several courses.

''The fees have been reduced for those who joined during the second semester 2021-22 or later. The tuition fee and other charges have been reduced significantly. The M.Tech full-time tuition fee has been reduced from Rs 25,000 per semester to Rs 17,500 per semester,'' the statement said.

It said the tuition fees of other post-graduate (PG) programmes have been reduced and other components of the fees have been cut as well.

Students from various courses gathered at the Wind T Corridor on the IIT campus on Friday, with posters and placards displaying their refusal to accept the fee hike.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI), along with the IIT Delhi Students' Collective, IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi's Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), among other student bodies, expressed their solidarity with the protesters.

''The new entrants to the M.Tech programme in the institute are expected to pay fees that are 100 per cent higher than what those in the previous batch are paying. What was earlier Rs 26,450 (excluding the hostel fees, the mess bills and other charges) stands at a ruthless Rs 53,100,'' a statement issued by the SFI said.

The protesting students said they are already ''struggling with post-COVID-19 stresses'', along with the ''inflation in the market''.

''If IIT-Delhi decides to stand by its anti-student stance, the protesting students have expressed that they will be forced to upgrade the present silent form of protest to a more resisting one soon,'' the SFI statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022