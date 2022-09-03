Left Menu

Teacher, headmaster held for assaulting student in Rajasthan's Sikar, say police

When the student objected to this, the headmaster Sagarmal and Pradeep took him to the room and thrashed him, the victims family members alleged.The incident took place on Wednesday and a case was registered later that night, police said. Kanhaiyalal said both the teachers have been arrested.

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 03-09-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 00:42 IST
Teacher, headmaster held for assaulting student in Rajasthan's Sikar, say police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher and a headmaster of a private school here have been arrested for allegedly assaulting of a student, police said.

The police said the family of the student and another teacher of the school have registered separate FIRs in connection with the incident.

Circle Officer, Ringus, Kanhaiyalal said during the school's prayer meeting, Class 12 student Ashish Tetwa was allegedly slapped by his teacher Pradeep for not following instructions to stand in line properly. When the student objected to this, the headmaster Sagarmal and Pradeep took him to the room and thrashed him, the victim's family members alleged.

The incident took place on Wednesday and a case was registered later that night, police said. Kanhaiyalal said both the teachers have been arrested. Another teacher of the school has lodged a case against the student, alleging that he slapped him that day, he said, adding that both the cases are being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022