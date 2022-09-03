DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann gives a speech at the 53rd Annual Conference of the Money Macro and Finance Society 'Inflation Persistence and Monetary Policy Strategy' at the University of Kent - 1530 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom - Executive Director, Financial Stability Strategy, at Bank of England Sarah Breeden delivers speech at the Ethical Finance Global 2022 Conference Profit, Purpose or Politics "The nature of risk" – 1345 GMT. BRUSSELS - Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag takes part in an annual conference of the Bruegel think-tank to discuss policies necessary to drive private investment – 1430 GMT. BRUSSELS - IMF head Kristalina Georgiev speaks at Bruegel think-tank conference on global fragmentation – 1200 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

** CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in fireside chat before hybrid Federal Reserve/Massachusetts Institute of Technology Conference on Measuring Cyber Risk in the Financial Services Sector - 1300 GMT. ** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Making the Financial System Safer and Fairer" before hybrid Brookings Institution event - 1800 GMT. CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the "U.S. Economy and Federal Reserve Policy" before a Market News International webcast - 1400 GMT.

LONDON - Dame Colette Bowe, external member of the Financial Policy Committee at the Bank of England, delivers speech at the 2nd research workshop: “The Future of Financial Mutuals”, in conjunction with Bayes Business School and Building Societies Association – 0830 GMT. NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Clearing House/Bank Policy Institute Annual Conference - 1635 GMT. BRUSSELS - Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino takes part in the Bruegel think-tank annual conference where she will discuss how to tackle rising inflation and the risk of imminent energy shocks – 1100 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 ** FRANKFURT - The ECB Podcast: President Christine Lagarde presents the latest monetary policy decisions - 1515 GMT. ** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in discussion before virtual Cato Institute 40th Annual Monetary Conference: "The State of Monetary Policy After 40 Years," - 1310 GMT.

FRANKFURT - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof will speak at a banking conference. LONDON - Head of Future Technology at Bank of England William Lovell and Security Principal Dave Ferguson participate in the central bank's tech event “Spotlight on Fintech and the disruptive technologies shaping the future of digital payments” – 1530 GMT. CALGARY, Canada – Carolyn Rogers, Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor, delivers speech on Calgary Economic Development – 1540 GMT. GLEN ELLYN, Ill. - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the College of DuPage Economic Forum - 1600 GMT. FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

** KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the economic outlook before virtual Peterson Institute event - 1600 GMT. ** WIEN, Austria - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Vienna Macroeconomics Workshop 2022 - 1600 GMT.

CHICAGO, United States - (VIA VIDEO) Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome remarks before the "Exploring Career Pathways in Economics and Related Fields Conference" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago - 1400 GMT. WASHINGTON D.C. - The Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 DUBLIN - Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery and Irish Congress of Trade Union President Sheila Nunan speak at conference – 0900 GMT DUBLIN - Ireland's central bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf speaks at Dublin Chamber of Commerce event – 1700 GMT THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 LONDON – The Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

DUBLIN - ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks at annual Dublin Economics Workshop conference (to Sep. 17). SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

WEXFORD, Ireland - Philip Lane, ECB chief economist, speaks at Dublin Economics Workshop. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 4 – 0700 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 WATERLOO, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech at University of Waterloo Arts Distinguished Lecture in Economics – 1945 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann gives a speech at the Money, Macro and Finance Society conference at the University of Kent - 1530 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, United States - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for September. - 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. September 2022 Monetary policy report will be published – 0730 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (To Sep 21). WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement – 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Sep 22). THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 ZURICH – The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) monetary policy assessment – 0730 GMT. FRANKFURT – The General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. OSLO – The Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of monetary policy followed by press conference – 0830 GMT.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for regional network Innlandet - 0800 GMT.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 KRISTIANSAND, Norway - Norway Central Bank Deputy governor Øystein Børsum and director of monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen give a lecture for regional network Sør - 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum: "The Future of the U.S. Economy," in London, England – 1015 GMT. TOKYO – The Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on July 20 and 21 – 2350 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy hosted by the London School of Economics, in London, England – 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 CLEVELAND - The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland co-hosts hybrid "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2022". Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates. (To Sept. 30) STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published – 0730 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams give opening and closing remarks before hybrid Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 TOKYO – The Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Sept. 21-22 policy meeting – 2350 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5 WELLINGTON – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0100 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 LONDON - The Bank of England publishes a summary of the latest meeting of its Financial Policy Summary Committee. WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meet - 1800 GMT. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 WASHINGTON DC – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 LISBON - The central bank of the Portuguese Republic and the Bank of England organises 6th Annual Workshop of the ESCB Research Cluster 3 on "Financial Stability, Macroprudential Regulation and Macroprudential Supervision" (To Oct 21) TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for October – 1230 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Oct. 28) ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

