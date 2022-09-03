Left Menu

Book on divorce laws launched

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 10:27 IST
Book on divorce laws launched
  • Country:
  • India

A new book on divorce laws and various religions in the post-colonial era was released here on Saturday at the India International Centre.

The book ‘Divorce and Democracy: A History of Personal Law in Post-Independence India’ talks about family law, religion, and gender politics in India.

Written by Saumya Saxena, British Academy Fellow at the faculty of History, University of Cambridge, the book talks about the Indian state's difficult dialogue with divorce, which reconciles largely through religion.

It also explores the path of marriage and divorce laws of Hindu, Muslim, and Christian communities in postcolonial India.

“The book shows a dynamic interplay between law, religion, family, minority rights, and gender in Indian politics,” Saxena told PTI. “It also demonstrates that the framework of the private-public divide, individual versus group rights and universal rights versus legal pluralism is insufficient in capturing the peculiarities of religious personal laws in India,” she said.

The book launch was followed by a discussion on the book in which Ambreen Agha (O.P Jindal Global University), Laurence Gautier (Centre de Sciences Humaines), Hilal Ahmed (Centre for the Study of Developing Societies), and Rukmini Sen (Ambedkar University Delhi) participated.

On being asked if the book will include the demands of both men and women, she said, “I am not making any argument at all whether it should only be favouring the women but it would be realistic for us to acknowledge that it's mostly men enacting on divorce.” PTI TRN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022