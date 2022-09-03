Left Menu

'We prefer to work quietly': Himanta tweets, tagging Kejriwal again

The spat started after the Delhi chief minister, in response to a news report of the Assam government merging schools due to poor results, said shutting down schools was no solution.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-09-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 15:07 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday listed the initiatives of his government in the education sector, particularly for tea garden tribes, on Twitter, tagging Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal again.

Sharing a video clip, Sarma said, ''Unless forced to, we prefer to work quietly!'' ''In this academic year we've established 100 Secondary Schools for kids of tea garden workers; 100 more in pipeline. Tea gardens are located in remotest parts of Assam,'' he said.

The video claimed that Assam has a robust school education system with more than 2 lakh teachers teaching over 65 lakh students in 44,521 government schools. A total of 1.18 lakh mid-day meal workers are also engaged by the state government, it said.

While 100 secondary schools for children of tea garden workers have been opened this academic session, 100 more schools and 10 colleges are in the project preparation stage, it added.

The video ended with the line, ''We prefer to deliver quality, quietly!'' The two chief ministers has been engaging in verbal duels on Twitter for quite some time, each of them asking the other to visit their state and witness the development work undertaken.

Tagging Kejriwal, Sarma had on Friday shared his government's achievements in the healthcare sector. The spat started after the Delhi chief minister, in response to a news report of the Assam government merging schools due to poor results, said shutting down schools was no solution.

