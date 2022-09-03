NPTEL, IIT-M tie up with Madras Dyslexia Association

National Programme on Technology-Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), a company floated by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), has joined hands with the Madras Dyslexia Association to offer free online remediation programme in Tamil language, the company said here on Saturday.

The dyslexia association has designed and developed 'Tamil Vazhi Payirchi' (training through Tamil language) to provide children studying in Tamil medium support.

''This initiative is a powerful answer to the question of IIT-Madras relevance to society. Not only is the institute providing technical support through NPTEL but also through its alumni D Chandrasekhar who is spearheading this initiative,'' said director of IIT-Madras professor V Kamakoti.

Some of the points of the programme include videos for each module, seven case studies supported by case analysis, modular and split into short segments among others.

''Statistically, around 10-15 per cent of children are impacted by dyslexia. This implies that a large number of children could need screening, assessment and follow-up remedial support in Tamil medium schools,'' said president of Madras Dyslexia Association D Chandrasekhar.

