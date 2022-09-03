Left Menu

2 students among 4 injured in firing at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak

Four persons, including two students, were injured after being allegedly shot at in the Maharshi Dayanand University here on Saturday with police probing whether a monetary dispute led to the incident, officials said.The incident took place shortly after Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who is also the Chancellor of the university, left the university after attending a function on the campus.

PTI | Rohtak | Updated: 03-09-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 22:54 IST
Four persons, including two students, were injured after being allegedly shot at in the Maharshi Dayanand University here on Saturday with police probing whether a monetary dispute led to the incident, officials said.

The incident took place shortly after Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who is also the Chancellor of the university, left the university after attending a function on the campus.

Three persons were stated to be involved in the crime. The attackers managed to flee after the incident, the police said.

''Four were injured. We are investigating who opened fire. Preliminary investigations reveal that some monetary dispute was behind the crime,'' SHO Pramod Gautam said.

The injured have been hospitalised, the SHO said, adding one was seriously injured.

