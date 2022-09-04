Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 12:30 IST
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalized
Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after a mild fever.

The 94-year-old former chief minister of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday.

Cheema said Badal's medical examination is underway at the hospital.

The five-time chief minister was earlier admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in June after he had complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma.

