Worker fatally attacks colleague, flees

A worker was murdered by his colleague near Kavindapadi in the district after a quarrel broke out while playing cards, police said on Sunday. Ramesh took a crowbar and fatally attacked Sushin before fleeing from the scene, the police added. Police said they have launched a search for Ramesh.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:32 IST
A worker was murdered by his colleague near Kavindapadi in the district after a quarrel broke out while playing cards, police said on Sunday. According to the police, some people, all daily wage labourers, were engaged by a contractor to build a shed and they all lived there. On Saturday, the workers finished the shift and decided to play cards before retiring for the night. It was then, two of them got into a fight. Ramesh took a crowbar and fatally attacked Sushin before fleeing from the scene, the police added. Police said they have launched a search for Ramesh.

