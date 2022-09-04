Worker fatally attacks colleague, flees

A worker was murdered by his colleague near Kavindapadi in the district after a quarrel broke out while playing cards, police said on Sunday. According to the police, some people, all daily wage labourers, were engaged by a contractor to build a shed and they all lived there. On Saturday, the workers finished the shift and decided to play cards before retiring for the night. It was then, two of them got into a fight. Ramesh took a crowbar and fatally attacked Sushin before fleeing from the scene, the police added. Police said they have launched a search for Ramesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)