MP: Video of student getting thrashed surfaces, kin refuse to file complaint

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:52 IST
A video of a student getting thrashed in a private coaching class by a teacher and peers in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media, but the police on Sunday said no one was willing to register a formal complaint on the issue.

After the video surfaced earlier this week, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra had asked police to look into the incident and take action.

When contacted, the MP Nagar police station in charge said those involved were called for for their statements after the video of Aurous Academy, a private coaching institute, surfaced.

''The family members of the victim and accused students said that they don't want any action in this regard. So, no case has been registered so far,'' he added.

At least two videos of the incident have surfaced on social media during the past one week. Several calls by PTI to Aurous Academy went unanswered PTI ADU BNM BNM

