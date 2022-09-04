Left Menu

UGC to launch fellowships, research grants for single girl child, retired faculty on Teachers' Day

There are 100 slots available for this fellowship and selected candidates will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 per annum as contingency.The Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members seeks to provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 18:52 IST
UGC to launch fellowships, research grants for single girl child, retired faculty on Teachers' Day
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission will launch five fellowship and research grants, including those for single girl child and retired faculty members, on Teachers' Day, according to its chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

The five schemes that will be launched on Monday are: Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child, Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members, Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members, and Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members.

''On the occasion of Teachers' Day, UGC is announcing several research schemes which will benefit Higher Educational Institutions across the country,'' Kumar said on Sunday.

The 'Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members' is being launched with an aim to provide research opportunities to retired teachers. There are 100 slots available for this fellowship and selected candidates will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 per annum as contingency.

The 'Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members' seeks to provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. The quantum of support under the scheme is Rs 10 lakh which will be provided to 200 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

The 'Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members' will provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. The quantum of support under the scheme is Rs 10 lakh which will be provided to 132 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

The 'Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship' will offer an opportunity to carry out advanced studies and research in Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences including languages in Indian universities and institutions.

This fellowship has 900 seats and 30 per cent of them are reserved for women candidates. The selected candidates will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 per annum as contingency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022