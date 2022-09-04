Left Menu

MP: Class V, VIII final exams to be in board pattern, says CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-09-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 19:31 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said Class V and Class VIII final examinations in government, government-recognised private and government-aided schools will be in the ''board examination'' pattern.

He, however, did not give details of what the board examination pattern would entail.

The CM, who was interacting with 15,000 newly-hired teachers at an event, also said the audit of internal marks will be regularized in schools.

He hailed the teachers for being the architects of a child's future and said his government will provide all support to make the education system in the state the best in the country.

He also said teachers must work towards removing the fear of English language among students.

