Lt Governor, CM extend greetings to teachers

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday greeted teachers on the eve of Teachers' Day.

In her message, the Lieutenant Governor said teachers are treated on an equal footing with parents. ''Teachers not only give good education but also act as a guide to students to emerge as educationists, ingenious leaders and develop their skill and capability to serve the nation.'' Tamilisai Soundararajan said the service rendered by teachers was vital to make the country the most powerful nation.

Chief Minister, in his message, said that just as a sculptor makes good statues using his chisel, a teacher moulds good citizens. A teacher's role is important to shape good citizens of the country, he said.

