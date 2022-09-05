Left Menu

Assam Guv, CM greet teachers, call them building blocks of nation

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-09-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 11:57 IST
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday greeted the academic community on the occasion of Teachers' Day, describing them as ''building blocks'' of the nation.

''This day glorifies our teachers and acknowledges their unparalleled and unique role towards nurturing our students. Teachers are the pillars of our society. They are the fulcrum on which our entire future revolves. They are the building blocks of the nation,'' Mukhi said.

The governor, who was a part of the faculty at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in New Delhi before entering politics, also said teachers sow the seeds of dreams in life, help in their germination and guide students to translate the dreams into action.

''I convey my warm wishes to all the teachers and thank them for their immense role, which helps us in shaping our future generations,'' he added.

In a series of tweets, Sarma, too, lauded the role of teachers.

''Like diligent potters, they moulded us into varied shapes - giving us life, & a purpose. Teachers are our finest creators, after God. Forever in gratitude for the values & vision they taught us; for preparing us to dream, and live our dreams. Thank you teachers,'' he said.

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of former president S Radhakrishnan.

