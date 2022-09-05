Left Menu

UGC pay scales for college, university teachers to be implemented in Punjab from Oct: CM Mann

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:16 IST
UGC pay scales for college, university teachers to be implemented in Punjab from Oct: CM Mann
Punjab Cheif Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced his government will implement the University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities from October in the state.

He also said that approval has been given to hire guest faculty in government colleges. Making the announcement on Teachers' Day, the chief minister said, "In all colleges and universities in Punjab, the University Grants Commission's (UGC) 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022.'' Implementation of the UGC 7th pay commission has been a major demand of college and university teachers in Punjab.

Mann further said to meet the shortage of teachers, approval has been given to hire guest faculty teachers in all government colleges in the state.

A notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said in a video message.

The AAP leader added that an increase in the pay of the guest faculty teachers who have been teaching in colleges for the last 18-20 years has also been made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022