UGC pay scales for college, university teachers to be implemented in Punjab from Oct: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced his government will implement the University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities from October in the state.

He also said that approval has been given to hire guest faculty in government colleges. Making the announcement on Teachers' Day, the chief minister said, "In all colleges and universities in Punjab, the University Grants Commission's (UGC) 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022.'' Implementation of the UGC 7th pay commission has been a major demand of college and university teachers in Punjab.

Mann further said to meet the shortage of teachers, approval has been given to hire guest faculty teachers in all government colleges in the state.

A notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said in a video message.

The AAP leader added that an increase in the pay of the guest faculty teachers who have been teaching in colleges for the last 18-20 years has also been made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)