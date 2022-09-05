Left Menu

Prez Droupadi Murmu bats for teaching in mother tongue

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasized that talent development in science, literature, and social sciences can be more effective if taught in one's mother tongue. Talent development in science, literature, and social sciences can be more effective if taught in the mother tongue, she said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasized that talent development in science, literature, and social sciences can be more effective if taught in one's mother tongue. She was addressing the gathering at the National Teachers Awards ceremony where she recalled the contribution of her school teachers due to which she became the first girl from her village to go to college. ''Talent development in science, literature and social sciences can be more effective if taught in the mother tongue,'' she said. Murmu also noted that India's school education is counted among the world's largest education systems. She presented the National Awards to Teachers, in 2022 to 46 select awardees to honor their unique contribution to school education. The Ministry of Education has been organizing a function at Vigyan Bhawan on Teachers' Day on September 5 every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent, and online three-stage selection process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

