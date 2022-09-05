Rajasthan determined to promote education, increase respect of teachers: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the state government was determined to promote education and increase the respect of teachers.

Wishing teachers in the state on Teachers' Day, Gehlot tweeted, "The contribution of former President and eminent educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is unforgettable. Teachers are guide of the society who educate students by instilling values. "The state government is determined to promote education in the state and increase the respect of teachers,'' he said. Gehlot said the state government was running many education schemes successfully with the participation of the teachers. Appealing to the teachers to prepare their pupils to move forward with a spirit of goodwill, patriotism, and brotherhood, Gehlot also called upon the students to strengthen the tradition of reverence and respect for their teachers.

