Left Menu

Govt schools in Chhattisgarh to teach in local language, dialects once a week

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:11 IST
Govt schools in Chhattisgarh to teach in local language, dialects once a week
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday announced that students in government schools will be taught in the local language Chhattisgarhi and tribal dialects once a week.

Speaking on the occasion of Teachers' Day, Baghel has said that the move will not only promote the local language and dialects, but will also enhance students' interest towards studies, an official said.

The government is preparing study materials in Chhattisgarhi and local dialects of tribals from Surguja and Bastar regions, he said.

In another announcement, the chief minister said that Sanskrit will be taught in Swami Atmanand Government English Medium Schools (SAGES) and computer education will be made compulsory in these institutions, the official said.

Baghel launched the balwadi (kindergarten schools) scheme under the New Education Policy to provide pre-primary education to children in the age group of 5 to 6 years, he said.

At least 5,173 balwadis have been opened across the state in the current academic year, and the scheme will be expanded further in a phased manner, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022