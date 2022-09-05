UGC pay scales as per 7th pay commission for college, university teachers in Punjab from Oct: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced his government will implement the University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities from October in the state.

He also said that approval has been given to hire guest faculty in government colleges. Making the announcement on Teachers' Day, the chief minister said, "In all colleges and universities in Punjab, the University Grants Commission's (UGC) 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022.'' Seeking to strike an emotional chord with the teaching community, Mann said being the son of a teacher, he is well aware of the problems faced by them. He hoped that the step will give a major relief to the teaching faculty in colleges and universities.

Notably, the implementation of the UGC 7th pay commission has been a major demand of college and university teachers in Punjab.

He further said to meet the shortage of teachers, approval has been given to hire guest faculty teachers in all government colleges in the state, adding a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

The chief minister, in a video message, said the state government is committed to provide excellent higher education to the students and no stone will be left unturned for this. He also announced an increase in the pay of the guest faculty teachers who have been teaching in colleges for the last 18-20 years. Mann added that Teacher's Day is significant for him as his father was a teacher. He said after parents, teachers play a very important role in shaping the destiny of the students by giving them vital guidance. He said due to the prominent role played by teachers, they are known as the ''architects of the nation''. Congratulating the teachers on this day, the AAP leader expressed hope that they will continue to serve the students with missionary zeal to make Punjab a frontrunner state in the country.

