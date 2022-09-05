More than 100 Delhi school teachers felicitated by state govt

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia felicitated 118 teachers in the national capital with 'The State Teachers' award on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday.

The programme was organised at the Thyagraj stadium complex which was all decked up with flowers and colourful ribbons to mark the occasion. One of the awardees, Meeru Vij, who has been a lecturer for thirty-three years at the government girls senior secondary school in Vasundhara Enclave, said that interventions of the Education department and the initiatives that are being taken currently are ''praiseworthy''.

''We have never seen such a rapid transition in the education sector in the national capital. Apart from just the textbooks, we also focus on the well being and mental health of the children at schools. The policies of Delhi government have been shaping up the young minds and helping them be a responsible citizen of the country,'' Vij said.

Mini Khanna, principal of Green fields School in Safdarjung Enclave, said the policies, especially the 'Deshbhakti curriculum' and the 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum' - have been ''widely appreciated'' by the students as well as the teachers.

''The policies of Delhi government have been paving way for further development of the students in Delhi schools. Two policies - the Deshbhakti curriculum and the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum - have been really appreciated by both, the teachers and the students. We are thankful to the government for all their resources,'' she said.

Speaking about the changes in the education policies in the last decade in Delhi, DAV Public school lecturer, Nisha Sharma said teaching in schools has been more ''easy'' and ''application-oriented'' these days.

''We are thankful to the Delhi government for acknowledging the contribution of teachers and organising this event. I have been teaching since the last 19 years and I can say that there have been major transition in the education policies. Education in Delhi is more easy and application-oriented now,'' she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, another government school teacher, Nidhi Tomar said while education was ''limited to textbooks'' earlier, ''there is more scope'' because of the practical classes and advanced technology now.

''The policies are good but the rapid transition from in-person classes to online sessions to hybrid classes now have been difficult for the students,'' said DAV Public school lecturer, Alka Taneja. A cultural event was also held in which children from various schools participated.

