Debates, essay competitions in J-K for inculcating Gandhian values: LG

Jammu and Kashmir government will hold debates and essay writing competitions in all schools and colleges on truth and non-violence for inculcating these Gandhian values in the character of new generations, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday. Addressing a Teachers' Day function at SKICC here, Sinha said truth and non-violenev were two principles very dear to Mahatma Gandhi.

''In the next few days, we will start debate and essay writing competition in all schools and colleges. On Gandhi Jayanti, we will gather all awarded students and prominent Gandhians of the country so that the values of Bapu are not confined to books but reflects on our morals and character as well,'' he added. Sinha said there were incidents of teachers being killed by terrorists in recent times.

''Some time back, some people have committed the heinous crime of killing innocent teachers. The security forces are doing their job but I think the time has come now for the society to stand against such crimes. Too much blood of innocents has been spilled in Jammu and Kashmir. If we can't do anything else, we can at least condemn it,'' the LG said.

He was referring to killing of two teachers, a Sikh and a Kashmiri Pandit woman, in a school in Eidgah area of the city last year and another Hindu teacher, who was shot dead earlier this year in Kulgam district.

''No religion allows to target a person who leaves his family to educate children, to shape their future,'' he added. Extending his greetings on the occasion of Teachers' Day, the Lt Governor urged the teachers to allow independent thinking, creativity, inquisitiveness, knowledge for quality education by involving students and ensuring individual growth for appropriate learning experience.

"A teacher is a bright lamp which has the capability of lighting hundreds of unlit lamps and imparts courage to innovate and invent. Holistic education as suggested by National Education Policy will provide equal opportunities to teachers and students to use knowledge to transform", he said.

