Why Gen Next don't want to be teachers: Harappa's experiment on Teachers' Day

Harappa, one of India's leading online learning institution, conducted a behavioral experiment to understand perceptions around teaching as a profession. While teaching is generally considered a noble profession, a generation of younger people, about to enter the workforce, don't want to take up teaching roles. As per UNESCO, there is an alarming deficit of one million teachers in India and it is also one of the hardest roles to hire for.

''At Harappa, we understand and appreciate the critical roles teachers play in shaping the future of our nation. But it also concerns us that there's a deep-rooted perception in the future generation of our workforce that teaching is not an exciting career avenue. Our experiment sheds light on the fact that despite offering good pay and benefits, our youth is still not inclined to take up teaching as a profession. We aim to start conversations around this and hope to make teaching 'cool','' said Shreyasi Singh, Founder & CEO, Harappa.

The experiment was conducted as part of Harappa Underground: Behavior experiments at the workplace. To watch how the experiment went, click here Harappa Underground: Experiment 5 ABOUT HARAPPA Harappa is a learner-centered institution of the future whose unique curriculum addresses the massive talent need and employability challenges India faces. Our aim is to create deep and immersive learning experiences that drive transformative career and organizational success using Thrive Skills, an essential set of cognitive, social and behavioral skills. The organization currently boasts of 400,000+ learners and 150+ enterprise clients. Visit https://harappa.education/ or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

