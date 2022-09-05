Maha: Ahead of natl medical panel visit, doctors being sent to Osmanabad college, claims AIMIM MP

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday claimed 28 doctors from various medical colleges in Maharashtra were being sent to Osmanabad ahead of a National Medical Commission visit there.

Addressing a press conference, Jaleel showed what he said was the order of the state health department deputing 28 faculty personnel from four medical colleges in Aurangabad, Solapur, Latur and Ambajogai to Osmanabad medical college.

''This is being done as the National Medical Commission will visit the Osmanabad medical college in a few days and the authorities need to show adequate number of staff. Instead of doing such things, the state government must fill vacant posts immediately,'' he said.

