Left Menu

Maha: Ahead of natl medical panel visit, doctors being sent to Osmanabad college, claims AIMIM MP

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:37 IST
Maha: Ahead of natl medical panel visit, doctors being sent to Osmanabad college, claims AIMIM MP
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday claimed 28 doctors from various medical colleges in Maharashtra were being sent to Osmanabad ahead of a National Medical Commission visit there.

Addressing a press conference, Jaleel showed what he said was the order of the state health department deputing 28 faculty personnel from four medical colleges in Aurangabad, Solapur, Latur and Ambajogai to Osmanabad medical college.

''This is being done as the National Medical Commission will visit the Osmanabad medical college in a few days and the authorities need to show adequate number of staff. Instead of doing such things, the state government must fill vacant posts immediately,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022