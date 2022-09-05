Teachers asked to adopt holistic approach

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has appealed to teachers to adopt a holistic approach while teaching students. Handing over awards instituted by the Directorate of School Education to teachers in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday, the Lt Governor said, ''With availability of several advanced gadgets, students are well-informed and handling them is really a difficult task.'' She said the teachers should know the psychology of students. ''We come across incidents of girl students committing suicide. There should be proper counselling and protect the students from taking the extreme step,'' she said.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, speaking on the occasion, said the government was according priority to education. All vacant teachers' posts would be filled soon, he added.

Assembly Speaker R Selvam, who felicitated the teachers, said the Chief Minister was keen on developing education in the Union Territory.

