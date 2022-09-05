Left Menu

Teachers asked to adopt holistic approach

There should be proper counselling and protect the students from taking the extreme step, she said.Chief Minister N Rangasamy, speaking on the occasion, said the government was according priority to education.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:44 IST
Teachers asked to adopt holistic approach
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has appealed to teachers to adopt a holistic approach while teaching students. Handing over awards instituted by the Directorate of School Education to teachers in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday, the Lt Governor said, ''With availability of several advanced gadgets, students are well-informed and handling them is really a difficult task.'' She said the teachers should know the psychology of students. ''We come across incidents of girl students committing suicide. There should be proper counselling and protect the students from taking the extreme step,'' she said.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, speaking on the occasion, said the government was according priority to education. All vacant teachers' posts would be filled soon, he added.

Assembly Speaker R Selvam, who felicitated the teachers, said the Chief Minister was keen on developing education in the Union Territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022