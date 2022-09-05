MP govt sets up task force for development of electronics and manufacturing sector

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday constituted a task force for the overall development of the electronics and manufacturing sector.

The task force will work for attracting investment by coordinating with national and international level companies and promoting research and development.

The task force is also mandated to explore possibilities in electronics and skill development and to promote design and R&D in the area of electronics and semiconductors, a public relations department official said.

The vice chairman of Madhya Pradesh Policy and Planning Commission, Sachin Chaturvedi, is the chairman of the Task Force while the principal secretary of the industrial policy and investment facilitation department will be the member secretary, the official said.

The other members of the body are principal secretaries of the sciences and technology department, micro, small and medium enterprises department and officials of private companies. The state government will also include other members in the task force from time to time, the official said.

The task force will also study the policies related to the electronics sector of other states for preparing the draft of the state's Electronics Policy.

It will submit the first report within two months, the official added.

