245 SIs in state taxes department pass out in J-K

As many as 245 Sub-inspectors in the State Taxes department, appointed under Prime Minister's special package for displaced Kashmiri Pandits, passed out here on Monday after successfully completing three-months training, an official spokesman said.

Additional Chief Secretary Finance department, Vivek Bharadwaj attended the passing out parade of the Sub-Inspectors, including 81 women, at Excise and Taxation Training Institute Nagrota, the spokesman said.

He said the cadets were given the roll of completion along with two stars on their uniform as per their rank.

They presented an impressive march past after which a piping ceremony was held, the spokesman said, adding the parade was commanded by Sub Inspector M I Bhat.

Bharadwaj congratulated the passing out candidates and encouraged them to conduct their duties with sincerity and honesty.

He called upon them to educate the public about the role of taxes and revenue extraction in building the nation and its defence.

