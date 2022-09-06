Tribal beneficiaries of Kerala govt scheme get paced in airports

Left Menu

Ninety students belonging to the first batch of the ''Wings'' project, which aims to help tribal youth in Kerala pursue a career in flying, have secured placement in various international airports, the state government said on Tuesday.

According to the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, 90 of the 100 students who opted for the six-month ''Airline and Airport Management'' course are placed in different airports in the country. It also said that 11 students who took the one-year airline customer service course also received placement.

''It is the responsibility of the Kerala government to encourage tribal youth to dream big and to assist them in achieving those aspirations,'' K Radhakrishnan, Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, told PTI.

The Wings scheme, under the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, was created to provide new opportunities for tribal youngsters, the minister noted. The value of the course has been demonstrated by the graduated students who have been successfully admitted to different international airports. The Left government has allotted Rs 2.3 crore for this initiative to cover tuition fees and other costs for the indigenous tribal students, who cannot dream of a career in aviation otherwise. The course was being held at an academy in Wayanad's Kalpetta.

The department said the candidates were selected through a process including interviews in each district and 150 students from indigenous Tribal communities were enrolled in two aviation-related courses sponsored by the government.

