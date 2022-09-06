Left Menu

Maha: Teachers in Latur protest education dept's initiative

PTI | Latur | Updated: 06-09-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:39 IST
Teachers in Maharashtra's Latur district tied black ribbons to their arms to register their protest against the 'Aaple Guruji Abhiyan' (my teacher initiative) launched by the state education department, an official said on Tuesday.

Educators who were part of the Congress' teachers unit registered their protest during the Teachers' Day celebrations in the district on Monday.

Under the Aaple Guruji Abhiyan, the education department has directed schools to put up photos of teachers in the classrooms.

The teachers also protested BJP MLA Prashant Bamb's remark that several Zilla Parishad teachers were not staying in the areas where their schools are situated but continue to receive rent as part of their salary. ''Teachers are entrusted with other tasks apart from schooling. Now, the education department has ordered to display teachers' photos in classrooms. The move has caused displeasure. Apart from this, MLA Bamb has made wrong statements about teachers,'' district chief of the Teachers Congress Keshav Gambhire said.

Teachers from zilla parishad schools in Chandeshwar, Harangul, Lambota, Bori, Salgara, Vasangaon, Khopegaon, Kava, Lodaga, Chincholirao Wadi and Gangapur took part in the protest.

