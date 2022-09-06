Anika Singi launched Teen Protein in partnership with GNC

New Delhi: Anika Singi- a 12th grade student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a gymnast has launched India’s first protein for teenage girls in partnership with GNC, a global nutrition giant.

Since the age of six, Anika has been a gymnast enthusiast and has competed in various district and state level competitions, representing Mumbai & Maharashtra. She also participated at the IBSSO National Event held in Surat, following which she qualified for the India Nationals in Agra, held in November 2019.

Following a vegetarian lifestyle and dietary habits, Anika was always instructed to include eggs and meat in her diet in order to provide herself with optimal nutrition levels and fulfil her protein requirements. That not being an alternative for Anika, she carefully evaluated the situation and observed how the dietary requirements of other athletes were different from hers and also many of her friends in India.

To find a solution to fulfil this nutritional gap, she decided to approach GNC India to highlight the issue. After careful research, brainstorming and meetings with different sports nutritionists and coaches, Anika finally came forth with a concept to develop a Protein Product that would particularly serve the nutritional needs of female athletes (can also be consumed by male athletes) across every sport to bridge the gap.

The GNC Research Team took over formulations and after a full-fledged process, Teen Protein was curated. Teen Protein is now available on Amazon and the website of GNC.

She also commented, “My Idea is to try and raise money to distribute this product to all the sports facilities for teenagers who have the talent but don't come from affluent backgrounds. I want them to realise their dreams.” Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director- Guardian, said, “Highly Driven by passion and hard work, it is commendable to see Anika identify and solve such an important issue using an entrepreneurial strategy, especially at such a young age. Teen Protein has immense potential and market need. It shall surely be a SUCCESS and a terrific source of inspiration for other young entrepreneurs out there. “ Anika strongly believes that the process of developing the product really provided her with an insight of being an Athlete, a Feminist and an Individual, staying true to her grounds. Being in the Sports Industry for so long and giving back to it in the best way possible, felt very fulfilling to her.

About the product Teen Protein has been specially formulated, keeping in mind the protein needs of a teen athlete - each serving has 12.5 gms of protein compared to 24-25 gms in the adult series. The reasoning behind this is that the body weight of most teens in India, especially that of girls, is substantially lower than the average gym going male, hence a higher protein value would not only be wasted but could also put a strain on the metabolic process The Amino profile (bcaa, glutamine, EAA), etc have been tweaked to meet the muscle repair and building needs of a teenager who undergoes intense physical activity and has a high metabolic rate, iron to compensate for the lost blood during menstruation, vitamin B2, B3, B1, calcium for bone strength, folic acid and several other nutrients that are key to good performance and a healthy body. It tastes of chocolate flavour because it is universally preferred.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)