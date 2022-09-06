Left Menu

UP: Fire breaks out at coaching institute in Lucknow, no casualty reported

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-09-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 17:12 IST
UP: Fire breaks out at coaching institute in Lucknow, no casualty reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after an inferno engulfed a hotel killing four persons in the city's commercial hub Hazratganj, a fire broke out at a coaching institute in the same area on Tuesday when classes were going on, officials said. However, no casualty was reported in the incident, they said, adding that the institute was sealed by district administration for lack of safety norms.

Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shirodkar said the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the electrical room of the coaching institute.

''The classes were going on in two halls in the building, which did not appear safe,'' he said.

Later, the building was sealed by the administration officials.

There are several coaching centres for competitive examinations for admissions in engineering and medical institutes in the area that are running in narrow lanes in congested buildings and a survey will be done to check fire safety norms in all of them, a district administration official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022