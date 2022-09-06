UP: Fire breaks out at coaching institute in Lucknow, no casualty reported

A day after an inferno engulfed a hotel killing four persons in the city's commercial hub Hazratganj, a fire broke out at a coaching institute in the same area on Tuesday when classes were going on, officials said. However, no casualty was reported in the incident, they said, adding that the institute was sealed by district administration for lack of safety norms.

Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shirodkar said the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the electrical room of the coaching institute.

''The classes were going on in two halls in the building, which did not appear safe,'' he said.

Later, the building was sealed by the administration officials.

There are several coaching centres for competitive examinations for admissions in engineering and medical institutes in the area that are running in narrow lanes in congested buildings and a survey will be done to check fire safety norms in all of them, a district administration official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)