Left Menu

Arunachal regularised over 300 doctors, other med staff working under NHM: Libang

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 06-09-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 17:52 IST
Arunachal regularised over 300 doctors, other med staff working under NHM: Libang
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government has absorbed more than 300 doctors and other medical staff, who were working under National Health Mission (NHM), in its health department, state minister Alo Libang told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to a zero hour discussion, the health and family welfare minister also said that the government would regularize more NHM staff in phased manner, keeping in view the financial position of the state.

Libang explained that the state government was seriously about absorbing NHM staff in the health department as the Centre, too, wanted such doctors and medical employees be regularised in states.

He noted that many doctors of NHM have crossed the age limit to apply for a government job.

As many as 935 non-technical persons, who are working under NHM, a centrally sponsored scheme, would be regularised in the long run, the minister said.

Earlier, initiating the discussion, Congress MLA Ninong Ering requested the government to reserve 50 per cent jobs for NHM doctors and other medical staff in the competitive examinations conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Staff Selection Board (SSB).

The lawmaker also urged the government to find ways to absorb the NHM officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022