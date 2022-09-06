UP: Man's body found hanging in hotel room
A man's body was found hanging in a hotel room located in the Jain Nagar area of Firozabad South Police Station area here on Tuesday, police said.
Circle Officer (City) Vaibhav Srivastava said one Akash (25), a resident of the Raihna area of the city, reached a hotel located in Jain Nagar on Monday evening and booked a room.
''When he did not come out of his room till afternoon for a long time in the morning, the hotel staff broke the door of his room and found him hanging,'' said Srivastav.
The CO said a police team reached the spot and took the body in possession and sent it for post-mortem examination.
He said the reason behind the suicide is not clear and the matter is being investigated.
