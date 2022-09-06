Left Menu

UP: Man's body found hanging in hotel room

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:02 IST
UP: Man's body found hanging in hotel room
A man's body was found hanging in a hotel room located in the Jain Nagar area of Firozabad South Police Station area here on Tuesday, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Vaibhav Srivastava said one Akash (25), a resident of the Raihna area of the city, reached a hotel located in Jain Nagar on Monday evening and booked a room.

''When he did not come out of his room till afternoon for a long time in the morning, the hotel staff broke the door of his room and found him hanging,'' said Srivastav.

The CO said a police team reached the spot and took the body in possession and sent it for post-mortem examination.

He said the reason behind the suicide is not clear and the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

