Left Menu

Himachal CM Thakur sanctions Rs 2 lakh for treatment of muscular dystrophy patient

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:06 IST
Himachal CM Thakur sanctions Rs 2 lakh for treatment of muscular dystrophy patient
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for the treatment of a patient suffering from muscular dystrophy, officials said. Arun Soni, a resident of Ghangot village in Barsar tehsil in Hamirpur district, is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the state public relations department said in a press release.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes progressive loss of muscle.

Soni is undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022