Himachal CM Thakur sanctions Rs 2 lakh for treatment of muscular dystrophy patient

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for the treatment of a patient suffering from muscular dystrophy, officials said. Arun Soni, a resident of Ghangot village in Barsar tehsil in Hamirpur district, is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the state public relations department said in a press release.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes progressive loss of muscle.

Soni is undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)