Himachal CM Thakur sanctions Rs 2 lakh for treatment of muscular dystrophy patient
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for the treatment of a patient suffering from muscular dystrophy, officials said. Arun Soni, a resident of Ghangot village in Barsar tehsil in Hamirpur district, is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the state public relations department said in a press release.
Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes progressive loss of muscle.
Soni is undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.
