Teachers' salaries stopped over dereliction of duty

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:16 IST
The Jajpur district administration in Odisha has stopped the salaries of at least 10 teachers, including three headmasters, for the current month for alleged negligence of duty, an official said on Tuesday.

Authorities of three high schools were accused of not providing facilities of e-library, science library and smart classrooms to students even though these are mandated under the 5T initiative of the state government.

After repeated complaints by the locals, District Education Officer (DEO) Ranjan Giri had directed a spot visit to take stock of the situation in the three institutes, the official said.

During a visit to the three schools last Friday, another officer of the education department found several lapses, including early closure of schools, absenteeism and not proper implementation of the 5T initiatives, he said.

Team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit are the five factors on which performance of government officials and projects are judged.

The DEO sought an explanation from the headmasters and teachers for ''carelessness and dereliction of duty'', the official said. The institutes are the Ratnagiri Government High School (GHS), Binod Behari GHS and the Haji Rahi Mian High School.

