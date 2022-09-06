Excellence Awards to Teachers presented during inauguration of Shikshak Parv 2022

Minister of State of Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi, Dr. Subhas Sarkar and Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh jointly inaugurate Shikshak Parv 2022. Shikshak Parv is being celebrated to felicitate the Teachers and to take National Education Policy 2020 forward. The beginning of Shikshak Parv was marked with an inaugural conclave organised by Ministry of Education, CBSE, AICTE and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in New Delhi today.

While addressing the gathering Smt Annpurna Devi said that the teachers are looked upon as role models by children and they play an important role in shaping students' characters and building a value-based society.

She further said that National Education Policy 2020 is a key initiative to help realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Panch Pran vision of developed India by 2047.

She said that Government of India is laying emphasis on teachers through its various schemes. Central schemes like Samagra Shiksha and PM-Poshan are aligned with the recommendations of NEP 2020. Under NEP 2020, teachers will have to work on the future action plan as per the concept of integrated and multidisciplinary approach. Strong cooperation and coordination of a teacher is the key and an inspiration for building the skills and character of the students, she added.

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh lauded the efforts of the entire fraternity and emphasised upon the implementation of NEP 2020. He further said that the teachers whether in schools or in higher education share a common goal and the objective of such honours was to recognize teaching distinction, best practices, academic leadership and institution building.

Speaking on the occasion Minister of State Dr Subhas Sarkar spoke about the National Teachers' Day award and said that the interaction of recipient teachers with the Prime Minister have further motivated them and they will become true messengers and brand ambassadors of "Shikshit Bharat & Viksit Bharat." He also spoke about the PM SHRI schools initiatives announced yesterday by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, calling it a historic decision which will have long term impact on the education system. He appreciated the role of teachers in the lives of students and said that it is not only the students' duty to obey the teacher but it is the duty of the teachers to review the needs of the learner. He also said that the National Education Policy 2020 is strengthening and making our education system more self-reliant.

Ministers presented the "CBSE Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership 2021-22 awards" to 19 Principals and Teachers from CBSE affiliated schools. These awardees were selected on the basis of academic and professional accomplishments ,contribution to community , innovative teaching practices , impact on comprehensive growth of students and an interview with the national-level screening-cum-selection committee.

They also conferred AICTE's National Technical Teachers Award 2022 to 14 faculty members including a supernumerary award in the PWD/ Divyang category selected after a rigorous, comprehensive and three phase evaluation by a team of distinguished experts, these 14 awardees have been selected from AICTE approved institutions in India. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) instituted the National Technical Teachers Award (NTTA) to identify and felicitate extraordinary teachers, teaching excellence, institutional leadership, innovativeness and creativity.

Following innovative initiatives taken by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship were also launched:

· Handbook for Early Detection of Mental Health issues in school going children – This is a comprehensive handbook for hands on training of teachers, counselors and other stakeholders. The modular handbook evolved with several deliberations taken up by a committee under the Chairmanship of Dr. Jitendra Nagpal, Sr. Mental Health and Life Skills Expert.

Report on National Mental Health Survey - The Mental Health and Well-being of School Students — A Survey was conducted by Manodarpan Cell, DEPFE, NCERT between January-March, 2022 on 3,79,842 students from 36 States/UTs. The survey explores the perception of students from classes 6 to 12 on their mental health and well-being. Findings from survey revealed that the majority of the students commonly experienced happiness and expressed satisfaction with school life, which declined as students moved to secondary stage. Studies, examinations and results were reported by students as causing anxiety. Yoga and meditation, attempt to shift the way they think and writing journals were reported as frequently adopted strategies by students for coping with stress.

National Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Study report- National Education Policy (2020) gives paramount importance to the ability to read and write, and perform basic operations with numbers at foundational level as it is an indispensable prerequisite for all future schooling and lifelong learning. Attaining foundational literacy and numeracy for all children has thus become a national mission, under the NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) Bharat. The FLN Mission aims to ensure that all the children by the end of Grade 3 achieve foundational learning standards by the year 2026-27.

Foundational Learning Study covered approximately 86,000 grade 3 students from 10,000 schools. The Study sample included state government schools, government aided schools, private recognised and central government schools. More than 18,000 teachers participated in the research. FLS was conducted in 20 languages which are being used as a medium of instruction in respective state/UTs. The Study assessed learning competencies at the foundational stage in the children and the findings will be used to plan systematic interventions.The study is quite unique as it is first time in the entire world that oral reading fluency with comprehension and numeracy benchmarks based on Global Proficiency Framework are set for 20 languages with the largest sample ever for one-on-one basis assessment.

Screening Tools Mobile App for Specific Learning Disabilities and Glossary - A Disability Screening Checklist for Schools' mobile app and booklet has been launched. Prashast covers 21 disabilities, including the benchmark disabilities as per the RPwD Act 2016. This initiative will facilitate early screening, leading to certification of children with disabilities, as per the provisions of Samagar ShikshaThe Prashast mobile app can be downloaded from android playstore. This app has been designed by NCERT with support of a National Awardee School Teacher from Alwar, Rajasthan (Mr. Imran Khan).

Launch of Toy based Pedagogy - Handbook for Toy-based Pedagogy has been designed to promote integration of indigenous toys and its pedagogy into the curriculum of School Education, Early Childhood Care and Education and Teacher Education. Mapping of skills, competencies and learning outcomes with variety of toys and games across the stages- foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary will help teachers to select or create age-appropriate toys for transacting different concepts in integrated manner.

Shiksha Shabdkosh - The Department of School Education & Literacy has prepared a comprehensive Glossary of important terminologies in the area of School Education entitled Shiksha Shabdkosh. The Shabdkosh or Dictionary includes terms and references which are widely used by educationists, educational administrators, teachers, examiners, etc.

Screening Tools Mobile App for Specific Learning Disabilities and Glossary - A Disability Screening Checklist for Schools' mobile app and booklet has been launched. Prashast covers 21 disabilities, including the benchmark disabilities as per the RPwD Act 2016. This initiative will facilitate early screening, leading to certification of children with disabilities, as per the provisions of Samagar ShikshaThe Prashast mobile app can be downloaded from android playstore. This app has been designed by NCERT with support of a National Awardee School Teacher from Alwar, Rajasthan (Mr. Imran Khan).· Launch of Toy based Pedagogy - Handbook for Toy-based Pedagogy has been designed to promote integration of indigenous toys and its pedagogy into the curriculum of School Education, Early Childhood Care and Education and Teacher Education. Mapping of skills, competencies and learning outcomes with variety of toys and games across the stages- foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary will help teachers to select or create age-appropriate toys for transacting different concepts in integrated manner.

Handbook Shiksha Shabdkosh - The Department of School Education & Literacy has prepared a comprehensive Glossary of important terminologies in the area of School Education entitled Shiksha Shabdkosh. The Shabdkosh or Dictionary includes terms and references which are widely used by educationists, educational administrators, teachers, examiners, etc.

In addition to the above, following two publications prepared by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship were also launched on the occasion:

Employability Skills Curriculum -The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) revamped curriculum on employability skills in association with Quest Alliance, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and various other curriculum bodies within the MSDE ecosystem. More than 2.5 million students from over 15,600 government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will benefit from the program which includes a revamped and expanded 120-hour curriculum in Hindi and English. Some of the modules include introduction to employability skills, digital skills, citizenship, diversity and inclusion, career development and goal setting, getting ready for work and entrepreneurship. Variants of the curriculum of 30, 60 and 90 hour duration are also being launched for both long-term and short-term courses.

The curriculum will provide three key benefits to learners: building a self-learning mindset, becoming career-ready in a post-pandemic world, and developing awareness around new careers and being equipped with 21st century skills. It will also help educators to upgrade their skills for new age classrooms and familiarize themselves with blended learning models. While physical books covering the revamped curriculum are being released now, digital copies for blended learning will be available soon.

A facilitator guide will be provided to trainers so that they can teach the revamped curriculum using a blended learning module. A digital version of the student workbook is available on Bharat Skills portal and Employability Skills portal. Additionally, MSDE and National Instructional Media Institute (NIMI) plan to publish these books for use by the state departments.

One click registration for IGNOU and NIOS courses for ITI candidates- MSDE signed memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and Indira Gandhi National Open university (IGNOU) to facilitate vertical mobility of ITI trainees enabling them to get 10th/12th certificate or pursue a degree programme, as per their need. A trainee can enroll for NIOS programme of his choice by taking up an additional language course. The trainee is awarded a certificate which is equivalent to 10th or 12th, as the case may be, after completion of course from NIOS. Similarly, the 12th pass ITI trainees can enroll for degree level programme from IGNOU. IGNOU has also recognized two-year NTC (after 10th standard), covering four subjects, as equivalent to 10+2 level for the purpose of direct admission to its under-graduate programmes.In order to ease the process and facilitate seamless registration of ITI trainees for NIOS, IGNOU and Apprenticeship, a One Click solution has been provided through trainee profile page on DGTMIS (https://ncvtmis.gov.in) portal of DGT. The DGTMIS portal has been integrated with NIOS, IGNOU and Apprenticeship portals through a two-way API.

A trainee has the option to register through NCVTMIS portal or the individual portals of NIOS, IGNOU or Apprenticeship. The trainee accesses his profile through Trainee Profile page by entering his ITI Roll No., Father Name and Date of Birth. The trainee is shown the option for registration to NIOS/IGNOU/Apprenticeship based on his academic qualification. He can select the option of his choice and register for the programme by single click.

The Secretary School Education and Literacy, Smt Anita Karwal: Secretary, Higher Education, Shri Sanjay Murthy; Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Education, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal; Chairperson CBSE; Chairperson AICTE along with senior officers from the concerned ministries, departments were also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)