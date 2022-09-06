Essay, short film contest to mark 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo

The Auroville Foundation on Tuesday announced essay and short film competition for school and college students in Tamil and English to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) and 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.

The international competition is open to school students (classes 6-12) and college students. The topics of the essay or short film for school students will be: Sri Aurobindo and Auroville: Reigniting India's Greatness, while the topic of essay or short film for college/university students will be: Sri Aurobindo & Auroville: India's Gift for Humanity, a release here said.

The essays should not exceed 10 pages (about 3,000 words in total) and should be submitted in pdf format. The duration of the short film should be between 5-7 minutes and in the format of .mp4, .avi or .mpeg files.

The essays/short films must be submitted on or before September 16, at 6 pm and only in digital form to: https://www.aurobindo150shortfilm.com/ Cash prizes of upto Rs 1 lakh besides certificates will be awarded to the winners.

''The international competition is being held to welcome students from across India and the world to delve deeper into the thoughts, words and actions of Sri Aurobindo, assimilate them, reflect on his ideals and express their ideas, hopes and dreams through films or essays,'' the release said.

