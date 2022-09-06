DP World Subcontinent said it has launched a scholarship initiative -- Pragati -- to promote girl child education, in association with the not-for-profit arm of Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) – the Centre for CSR & Sustainability Excellence (CCSE).

The launch was attended by 65 girls receiving the scholarship in its pilot year, as well as their parents.

The scholarship programme will cover education-related expenses for each academic year from grade 10th to grade 12th, the company said, adding that over the next three years, DP World aims to support 120 girl students through this initiative.

