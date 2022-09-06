Left Menu

State-run student hostels to have modern infra: Jharkhand CM

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:29 IST
State-run student hostels to have modern infra: Jharkhand CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday promised modern infrastructure in students' hostels across the state, during a programme organised at Ranchi College on the occasion of Karma festival.

He said that all hostels run by the welfare department in the state are being renovated to provide facilities on par with private ones.

''It is our endeavour to provide multi-storey hostels equipped with modern infrastructure for students in cities like Ranchi, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur,'' the CM said.

Urging people to protect their culture and tradition, Soren said nature worship is an intrinsic part of tribal culture.

''It is a matter of pride for us that our ancestors have taught us nature worship,'' he said.

Tribals have made the biggest contribution in protecting environment, he said, adding that the world today faces problems like global warming on account of not maintaining ecological balance.

Karma festival, marking the period of harvest, was celebrated across Jharkhand with traditional fervour and gaiety all throughout the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022