Dalit student thrashed, his head rubbed on ground by teacher in UP

The Dalit boy, studying in Class 2 in government primary school in Gangapur Talia village in Kiorauna area, was playing in the school ground when the teacher punched him and rubbed his head on the ground, said Jai Prakash Yadav, Station House Officer of Koirauna police station.The student sustained an injury near his right eye, he said.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 07-09-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A seven-year-old Dalit student was allegedly beaten up and his head rubbed on the ground by a teacher in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said. The Dalit boy, studying in Class 2 in government primary school in Gangapur Talia village in Kiorauna area, was playing in the school ground when the teacher punched him and rubbed his head on the ground, said Jai Prakash Yadav, Station House Officer of Koirauna police station.

The student sustained an injury near his right eye, he said. Yadav said the student's uncle has lodged a complaint about the matter and further investigation is on.

Assistant Basic Education Officer (Digh Block) Farha Rais said the education department has taken cognisance of the incident. A notice has been served to the teacher and an explanation sought from him about the matter, she said.

Rais said she herself is probing the matter and will ensure appropriate action is taken against the accused.

