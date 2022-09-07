Delhi LG asks Kejriwal govt to release Rs 383 crore to MCDs, says 'pending' for 2 years
Delhi LG V K Saxena has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to release Rs 383.74 crore due to the city's municipal corporations under education and health heads, the LG office said on Wednesday.
Sharing on Twitter a letter he wrote to the CM, Saxena's office said he has asked for the release of the fund pending for two years.
Holding the fund ''without any reason'' was adversely impacting primary education and health in Delhi, he said in the letter.
