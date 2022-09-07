Calcutta HC directs for hiring 112 more petitioners in primary schools

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to take appropriate steps for recommending 112 people for vacancies created in primary schools for teachers subsequent to a 2016 recruitment process.

The court directed the board to conclude the recruitment process for the petitioners by September 28.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to take appropriate steps for recommending the petitioners in vacancies that have already come into the hand of the board subsequent to the 2016 recruitment process.

He directed the School Education Department of the West Bengal government to send the number of vacancies equal to the number of the petitioners to the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

The court directed that the petitioners' recommendation is to be done in terms of the 2016 recruitment rules.

''I direct the Board to take formal applications from the petitioners for taking further steps towards giving them recommendations for employment,'' Justice Gangopadhyay said.

The court had on Monday and Tuesday passed similar orders in the case of 23 and 54 candidates.

Recruitment notification was given in 2016 by the Education Department on the basis of a 2014 Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET), in which these petitioners were unable to participate as they were not TET qualified.

In 2018, the high court passed an order for giving six marks against six wrong answers in the answer key.

They submitted before the court that in December last year, these petitioners were declared TET 2014 qualified.

They moved the high court this year seeking an order to participate in the recruitment process for primary teachers.

