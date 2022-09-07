Arunachal to regularise jobs of 600 health department employees

An Arunachal Pradesh minister on Wednesday assured the assembly that jobs of over 600 non-technical employees working in various vertical programmes of the health and family welfare department would be regularised in a phased manner. Replying to a short duration discussion on the ‘pathetic condition’ of 683 non-technical staff working in various vertical programmes, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang said that regularisation of those employees was not possible at one go due to financial constraints. The discussion had been initiated by BJP MLA Hayeng Mangfi. The state government had last year constituted a committee, headed by the chief secretary, and it has already started functioning, Libang said. Expressing his views on the matter, Mangfi said that staff concerned was working in various vertical programmes without a scope for getting regular jobs in the future. He pointed out that many of the employees have completed more than 20 years in service without regularisation though they possessed all the requisite qualifications.

Suggesting that the state government should frame a policy to regularise them in a phased manner, Mangfi said the Manipur government has already done so. Taking part in the discussion, senior BJP member Nyatoi Dukam said that the government should seriously think about the matter. The majority of the members in the house supported the issue and requested the government to sort out ways to absorb the employees permanently.

Assuring the legislators that the jobs of the non-technical employees would be regularised in a phased manner, Libang said that the government is serious about securing their future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)